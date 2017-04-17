Zoo animals visit Evergreen Elementary pupils

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A slithering creeper, a night flyer and a prickly pal were part of a motley crew that made its way to Evergreen Elementary school last week for a program about wildlife and protecting the environment.

Officially, the animals that came with the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium's Zoomobile and its “The Choice is Ours” program were a black rat snake, a barn owl and a South American prehensile-tailed porcupine.

Students shrieked as they watched the snake uncoil itself from the arm of zoo representative Heather Berkey during the program.

The reptile flicked its black tongue in and out of its mouth to the children's amazement.

“It's a natural fit when kids can interact with programs. And it's great they get to learn from others,” said Evergreen Principal Mike Matteo.“The kids really enjoy having great experiences that extend their learning.”

To see the animals, students first had to answer multiple choice environmental questions like, “How many pounds of garbage does the average American throw away each day?” Only after they guessed right and had learned something about ways to help the environment were the animals revealed.

The program “is all about conservation and making good choices for the environment,” said Berkey said. “We want students to think about choices they make every day that affect wildlife.”

Berkey brought out the animals between questions.

The children had to remain quiet as Berkey brought out the barn owl. She challenged them to listen as the gray, brown and white bird flapped its wings from its tethered perch on her arm. They did, but heard very little.

Berkey explained that the bird's wings were designed to be silent so prey cannot hear when the owl swoops down to capture a meal.

Neither creepy nor silent, the porcupine was the last animal to make its appearance. Looking like a porcupine you might see in a Pennsylvania forest, except with a long tail, students watched in awe as the rodent stood on its hind legs and used its tail to retrieve its treat — a banana.

Second-grader Aliya Rassiann said the porcupine was her favorite animal of the day.

“I thought it was cool that it had a long tail,” Aliya said.

Ayanna Jenkins, a fourth-grader, said she found the porcupine's quills “amazing” and that she learned something else about the creature's appearance.

“I didn't know that they had whiskers that went all the way down to the knees,” she said.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.