Monroeville hires director of finance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Josephine Rock of Plum has been hired as Monroeville director of finance — a position created to replace the municipality's chief financial officer post.

Rock, 67, is the former owner of an accounting firm and was the auditor for seven municipalities in the region. She is a certified public accountant with degrees in business administration and accounting from Robert Morris University and the Community College of Allegheny County, respectively. Her salary in Monroeville is $72,000.

“I'm very pleased to be here and am looking forward to helping Monroeville grow,” Rock said. “I'm trying to get a good understanding of how everything works. At that point we'll establish goals for the upcoming budget season.”

Rock said she plans to move to Monroeville as required by the municipality.

Municipal Manager Tim Little said her experience as an auditor is a bonus.

“She knows what it's like to be on the other side of bookkeeping,” he said. “It was quite obvious that Josie was knowledgeable about the nuts and bolts of accounting and running finances for a municipality of this size.”

Rock was selected from a pool of 15 applicants that was whittled down to six finalists in March. Her first day on the job was April 10.

She replaces CFO Sean Lally, who resigned and took a similar job in Texas in December after being out on medical leave since June.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.