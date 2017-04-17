Gateway 'Cinderella' casts have wealth of talent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two casts will split the duties in six performances of Gateway High School's production of “Cinderella” that opens Friday.

Talk about your wealth of talent.

“We knew that we had the kids for it and we knew that we had multiple Cinderellas,” said Jim Hoeltje, musical producer. “We have the voices to handle this one and the large ensemble parts are what we needed to offer ... because we just have so much talent.”

With music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, the 1957 Broadway musical features Cinderella and her self-centered stepsisters, pumpkins that turn into carriages, beautiful ball gowns and, of course, the charming prince. Or, in Gateway's case, two of each.

Even with so many talented students, Director Larry Cervi said producing the fairy tale about going from rag to riches will be a challenge.

“This is hard, don't think this is an easy show,” he said. “We have to worry about dress transformations and magic, and that's what's a little scary.”

Cervi has been directing Gateway musicals for a some 20 years, but this is the first time glass slippers will be gracing the stage in one of his productions. This is also Hoeltje's debut as musical producer, taking over for longtime band director Bob Read who retired last year.

Gateway's “Cinderella” incorporates 88 students between cast, orchestra and stage crew. Including the ushers, more than 100 students participate in the musical.

Senior Emma Nicolazzo, one of the show's Cinderellas, is looking forward to the transformation scene, where her simple rag costume turns into a ball gown.

“This time we get to jump into elegant Disney,” Nicolazzo said. “That's something we haven't done in years.”

The past few musicals have been more adult-oriented, including last year's performance of “On the Town.”

This is Nicolazzo's fourth year in musicals and second leading role, but for Andrew DiPalma, who plays the prince, this is his first time under the main spotlight.

“It's a really big difference from all the other musicals we have done,” he said. “I like the fact that it is family friendly and appeals to everyone.”

Junior DiPalma got involved in theater when he was a freshman and his mother, a Gateway High School musical alumnus, told him to audition.

“I said what the heck I'll give it a try, and here I am three years later,” he said.

This year's set includes grand staircases with glass slipper-engraved banisters, stone wishing wells and colorful lighting. What Cervi appreciates most about the set are the people who volunteer to put it together.

“We have at least 12 to 18 men who are the fathers of former students, and they just keep coming back year-to-year to help build the sets,” Cervi said. “We could never do what we are doing without those guys.”

As the band room was full of students reading lines, practicing dance numbers and preparing for opening night at a recent rehearsal, Nicolazzo said the anticipation of the curtain opening is what makes it all worth it.

“The jitters that you get for any show, whether it's the first or the third, is unlike anything else I have every felt,” Nicolazzo said. “I just can't wait.”

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.