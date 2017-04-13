Nude modeling nets pair charges at Monroeville strip mall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Indiana borough woman wearing only thigh-high black stockings and high heel shoes at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center while being photographed was charged by Monroeville police with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Chelsea Jane Guerra, 21, of Greenview Drive was walking in front of businesses as Michael Keith Warnock, 64, of Meade Place in Pittsburgh took photographs of her at about 11 a.m. April 8 in front of the mall in the 4100 block of William Penn Highway, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said Warnock told them he hired Guerra to pose after placing an ad on Craigslist for a nude model. A $300 check from Warnock made out to cash for a “model fee” was found in Guerra's car, police said.

Police found the narcotic pain reliever tramadol and sedative diazepam on Warnock without pill bottles or prescriptions, the complaint said. He was charged with criminal solicitation, criminal conspiracy, disorderly conduct and two counts of possession of controlled substances.

After arraignment, Guerra was released on her own recognizance and Warnock was released on bond.

Preliminary hearings for both were scheduled for June 19 before Monroeville District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst.