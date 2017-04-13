Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Nude modeling nets pair charges at Monroeville strip mall

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 5:12 p.m.
Miracle Mile Shopping Center

Updated 25 minutes ago

An Indiana borough woman wearing only thigh-high black stockings and high heel shoes at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center while being photographed was charged by Monroeville police with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Chelsea Jane Guerra, 21, of Greenview Drive was walking in front of businesses as Michael Keith Warnock, 64, of Meade Place in Pittsburgh took photographs of her at about 11 a.m. April 8 in front of the mall in the 4100 block of William Penn Highway, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said Warnock told them he hired Guerra to pose after placing an ad on Craigslist for a nude model. A $300 check from Warnock made out to cash for a “model fee” was found in Guerra's car, police said.

Police found the narcotic pain reliever tramadol and sedative diazepam on Warnock without pill bottles or prescriptions, the complaint said. He was charged with criminal solicitation, criminal conspiracy, disorderly conduct and two counts of possession of controlled substances.

After arraignment, Guerra was released on her own recognizance and Warnock was released on bond.

Preliminary hearings for both were scheduled for June 19 before Monroeville District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.