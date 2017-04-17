Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Four hurt in multi-vehicle acicdent in Monroeville

Mike Divittorio | Monday, April 17, 2017, 4:30 p.m.
A tow truck winches a Toyota auto out of a ravine along Route 22 between the Monroeville Mall entrance ramp and Kohl's on April 17,2017. The vehicle allegedly caused a four-vehicle accident Monday afternoon.
A tow truck hauls away Toyota automobile up the Monroeville Mall entrance ramp on April 17,2017, the aftermath of a four-vehicle accident. Other vehicles involved can be seen in the background.

Four people were sent to hospitals after a multi-vehicle wreck on Route 22 near Monroeville Mall.

Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said only one of the four was seriously injured in the 2:40 p.m. accident.

Cole said a Toyota sedan was westbound on Route 22 near the Monroeville Mall overpass when the male driver crossed the centerline. He struck three eastbound vehicles, went off of the roadway and into a ravine near the Kohl's store.

Three patients were transported to Forbes Regional Hospital; the fourth at was to UPMC East. No identities were immediately available.

The wreck snarled traffic, as the eastbound roadway was restricted to a single lane until the scene was cleared at about 3:50 p.m.

Cole said the wreck is still under investigation and the driver of the Toyota may face charges.

