Four hurt in multi-vehicle acicdent in Monroeville

Four people were sent to hospitals after a multi-vehicle wreck on Route 22 near Monroeville Mall.

Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said only one of the four was seriously injured in the 2:40 p.m. accident.

Cole said a Toyota sedan was westbound on Route 22 near the Monroeville Mall overpass when the male driver crossed the centerline. He struck three eastbound vehicles, went off of the roadway and into a ravine near the Kohl's store.

Three patients were transported to Forbes Regional Hospital; the fourth at was to UPMC East. No identities were immediately available.

The wreck snarled traffic, as the eastbound roadway was restricted to a single lane until the scene was cleared at about 3:50 p.m.

Cole said the wreck is still under investigation and the driver of the Toyota may face charges.