Woman arrested while nude modeling in Monroeville goes public

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Indiana Borough woman arrested recently for posing nude outside at a Monroeville strip mall is taking her story public.

Chelsea Jane Guerra, 21, on her Twitter page, said “Give me a chance to give my story” and challenged media outlets to use nude modeling photos from her Flickr page.

After Trib Total Media broke the story Thursday of Guerra's arrest by Monroeville police at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center, it went viral – appearing in newspapers and websites, including the New York Times and thesmokinggun.com.

It appears Guerra has created a new Twitter account and seems to be looking for maximum exposure from the incident.

In a post Tuesday morning, Guerra (or the account's manager) requested the media use her “REAL work in the story.” The post included nude shots and links to a Flickr page, with many more images of her.

Also on the page were several statements saying she'd been unfairly treated in the media.

“The media has crucified me, and has equated nude photography to prostitution,” the posts state. “I'm a proud nude model and I want my story to be heard.”

Her Twitter page also said she had appeared on the popular WDVE Radio morning show on Tuesday and was to be interviewed by two Pittsburgh television stations in the afternoon.

Police charged Guerra with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after she was caught outdoors at Miracle Mile with photographer Michael Keith Warnock. Warnock, 64, of Meade Place in Pittsburgh's North Point Breeze neighborhood, took photos of Guerra at about 11 a.m. April 8 in front of the mall in the 4100 block of William Penn Highway, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said Warnock told them he hired Guerra to pose after placing an ad on Craigslist for a nude model.

A $300 check from Warnock made out to cash for a “model fee” was found in Guerra's car, police said.

Police found the narcotic pain reliever tramadol and sedative diazepam on Warnock without pill bottles or prescriptions, the complaint said. He was charged with criminal solicitation,

After arraignment, Guerra was released on her own recognizance and Warnock was released on bond. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for June 19 before Monroeville District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst.

The Trib's sister website, upgruv.com, contributed to this story.