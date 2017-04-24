2 vie for Dem vote in race for mayor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville's race for mayor will be contested on the Democratic side of the ticket May 16 when the incumbent deputy mayor faces off with a challenger who is a Gateway school board member.

The winner of the primary, Deputy Mayor Nick Gresock or board member Stephanie Byrne, will meet another school board member, Chad Stubenbort — the lone Republican candidate, in November's election.

Gresock, a 41-year-old chiropractor, is in his sixth year on council.

“I've had the opportunity to gain an understanding of all the departments and have worked well with the entire staff and elected officials,” Gresock said of his experience, which includes contributing to programming on the Joint Comprehensive Planning Committee, as well as the Recreation and Parks advisory board.

He said he is ready to take on more of a leadership role and vows to “hit the ground running” on his first day as mayor.

“I want to help Monroe‑ville remain a great community to live in, to work in and to raise a family,” Gresock said.

Gresock has owned a business in Monroeville for 15 years.

He said public safety and business relations are the focus of his campaign. Gresock wants to be active in the business community as an elected official to make sure businesses thrive.

“Monroeville has a long history of commerce. Now there are so many competing areas for businesses to locate. I plan to speak with every new business … to guide them through the process of locating here. We need to make it easy to start a good business here,” Gresock said.

Byrne, 32, is a law student at Duquesne University. She pledges to offer a “fresh perspective” for Monroeville that is different from past mayors.

Citing her experience working with a $70 million budget on the school board, Byrne said the decision-making process is transferable to the municipal level.

“I understand the difficult decisions that need to be made in order to balance a budget without breaking the bank. As an elected official and a fellow taxpayer, I will prioritize responsibly,” Byrne said.

She intends to focus on strengthening Monroeville as “a family-centered community” that is accessible to all of its residents.

“Monroeville offers neighborhood schools and parks, but, unfortunately, there are no sidewalks for the children to use when walking to school or the park. Further, there are sidewalk ordinances already in place — which need to be enforced,” Byrne said.

The mother of three agrees that ensuring the safety of residents and bringing in new business is paramount for Monroeville. She aims to continue supporting the library and senior centers along with park and recreational programming.

“Providing a safe, family-centered community will benefit all Monroeville citizens and encourage more families to move in,” Byrne said.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, shorne@tribweb.com or Twitter @spinal_tapp.