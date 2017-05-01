Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Monroeville Council candidates challenge incumbents in 3 wards
Samson X Horne | Monday, May 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Neal Nola
Submitted
Tim Skoog
Submitted
Ron Harvey
Submitted
Linda Gaydos
Monroeville Councilman Tom Wilson and School Director Chad Stubenbort at the The Gateway Education Foundation fundraising event at the Rivertowne Pourhouse last Friday night, March 13. Hosted by the GEF, the event was held to raise funds for student scholarships. Lillian DeDomenic | For Trib Total Media

Monroeville Council incumbents are being challenged in each of the municipality's three voting districts in the May 16 Democratic primary. There are no contested races in the Republican primary.

Ward 1

Jay Wright, 73, is an Army veteran challenging Councilwoman Linda Gaydos. The winner will face Republican Nancy Lapcevich in the November general election.

A retired general manager and vice president of several car dealerships, Wright said his experience working with budgets as large as $20 million will help him as a councilman. If elected, he will fight any proposals to increase taxes.

He is also seeking a better relationship between the municipality and the Gateway School Board, and wants to organize a public display of appreciation for the fire departments, police department and municipal employees quarterly.

“We need to do a better job letting them know they are appreciated,” Wright said.

Incumbent Gaydos, 56, said her four years in office have given her a base to continue her mission to improve the business district. The former business owner said she is proud to have helped keep the budget under control over the past few years, and settling all four union contracts.

Gaydos vowed not to outsource garbage collection and dispatch jobs to private businesses or the county.

She said the safety initiatives council has passed in recent years to improve safety are a result of “great teamwork.” She cited installation of surveillance cameras and LED lighting on roads, and upgrading police vehicles.

“We've made great strides,” she said.

Ward 3

Neal Nola, 53, a Gateway School Board member, will be challenging the incumbent, Ron Harvey, a retired Monroeville police officer.

Nola said he will use creativity to keep the municipality fiscally responsible by removing non-essential items from the budget to ensure taxes stay constant. He also wants to work toward enabling businesses to locate to Monroeville easier.

“For too long we've been raising taxes and not being prudent with how we spend taxpayer money,” he said.

Nola also wants to improve roads and parks to attract more families to the area. He said he will search for grants from both private and government agencies to pay for those efforts.

Harvey, 62, a lifelong Monroeville resident, volunteer firefighter for 47 years and Monroeville police officer for 25 years, he chairs council's Public Safety Committee.

He said he's had a constructive term during the past four years by maintaining public services and with the hiring of municipal Manager Tim Little and the reinstating of police Chief Doug Cole.

“We're on a good trend. I think we made some positive changes by working together,” he said.

Moving forward, Harvey wants to implement a more aggressive street paving program and upgrade communications at the police department — without going into debt.

Ward 7

In Ward 7, Gateway School Police Officer Tim Skoog will try to unseat incumbent Tom Wilson.

Skoog, 56, said he entered the race to gain more representation for his neighbors concerned about council discussions of instituting a monthly fee to help Alcosan pay for sewer separations. Every home, businesses, etc. in the municipality would have to pay the fee.

“The taxes keep rising. People are worried about not being able to afford their homes,” Skoog said.

Skoog also wants to bring businesses to Ward 7 in the northwestern end of Monroeville.

Skoog also wants to establish a relationship between the municipality and school board to work to bring families back to a district where student enrollment is declining.

Wilson, 74, is happy with the progress council has made during his last term and said the municipality is moving in a positive direction.

The 47-year Monroeville resident said he is approachable and believes he has represented his ward well by taking action when there are potholes or abandoned homes.

“I realize how important that is, if it's your street. It's my responsibility. They elected me to represent them and move forward in order to have a safe place to live,” he said.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.

