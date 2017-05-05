Gateway robotics team underwater for competition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gateway High School's robotics program will send two teams of students to a national competition later this month.

The May 19 competition is part of SeaPerch, an underwater robotics program that gives teachers and students resources to build an underwater remotely operated vehicle, or ROV. In all, 188 teams will compete at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Technology teacher Matt Stockunas said the program helps students incorporate science, technology, engineering and math principles into a single project that challenges them to continuously modify the robots to make them more efficient.

“There's a procession of designs here,” said Stockunas, who has been teaching at Gateway for 21 years. “It's a concerted effort to find solutions to problems with the ROV using engineering and teamwork. They're always evolving and trying to make it better.”

Students will compete in an obstacle course challenge in which they place rings and cubes on pegs using makeshift robots. The robots are made with PVC pipe, pool noodles, small propellers, wiring and simple motors surrounded by film canisters for waterproofing.

Teams for the “stock” competition have a $20 budget to create robots using kits provided by SeaPerch; teams in the “open” competition can upgrade equipment and are not limited by the $20 threshold.

Wires connect the robot to a power pack and students use controllers for navigation under the water.

From there, teams will have 15 minutes to place four rings and four cubes on various pegs on the course. In the regional competition at California University of Pennsylvania, the two Gateway teams, along with a team from West Mifflin, were the only teams to score the maximum number of points on the course before time expired.

The open team, known as team McNAR, is a trio of sophomores: Nathan Ridge, Ryan Young and Azka Pribad.

The team's robots are similar to the stock robot, but they have more complex controls and the students can maneuver the ROV differently.

Junior Luke DiPalma was in the national competition last year at Louisiana State University, where the team placed third overall.

He said making it that far wasn't expected in the first year of the program.

“We figured we'd just give it a shot… We won the regional competition at Carnegie Mellon (University)… We ended up going to LSU and getting third in that competition and were ecstatic about it,” Luke said.

Luke drives the ROV for the stock team; his older brother Andrew, a senior, works on the design with senior Garrett Hamilton and junior Asher Passalinqua.

“It's a very efficient group,” Luke said.

Andrew said he wanted to participate after hearing about his younger brother's experience in the program.

“We took some advanced math classes and were able to help with designing the ROV. It helps because we understand buoyancy, torque and center mass,” Andrew said.

Luke said the stock team is trying to balance the prospect of becoming national champions with enjoying the moment.

The teams practice by competing against each other, stock versus open. Students say it's fun that way because they don't have to worry about competing against each other in an actual tournament.

“We work together with designs,” Luke said. “If they win, we win. We're Gateway.”

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325, shorne@tribweb.com or via Twitter @spinal_tapp.