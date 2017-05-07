Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Photo gallery: A night in Wonderland

Tribune-Review | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 10:15 a.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Brittany Mahan and Shane Toomey were crowned queen and king of Gateway High School's Prom 2017 at the Edgewood Country Club on Friday night, May 5, 2017.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Dancing to the music, Mya Fitzgerald (wearing sunglasses), takes a selfie with her friends at the Gateway High School Prom 2017 on Friday, May 5, 2017.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Victoria Kiesling twirls across the dance floor during the Gateway High School Prom 2017 on Friday, May 5, 2017, at the Edgewood Country Club.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Demian Rodman and Erin Douglass, artist, stand beside her portrait of the Mad Hatter during Gateway High School's Wonderland Prom 2017 at the Edgewood Country Club on Friday, May 5, 2017.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune Review
The rain stopped, the sun came out and a rainbow stretched across the sky, making a perfect backdrop for a portrait of Andrew DiPalma and Emma Nicolazzo during the Gateway High School Prom 2017 at the Edgewood Country Club on Friday, May 5, 2017.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the TribuneReview
Recreating their roles in the recent high school musical 'Cinderella' (Broadway version), Kat Bowman and Scott Gerse arrive at the Gateway High School Prom 2017 on Friday, May 5, 2017, at the Edgewood Country Club.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Anthony Trgovic and Fawn Breakwell arrive at the Edgewood Country Club for Gateway High School's prom, themed Wonderland 2017, on Friday night, May 5, 2017.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Fisk Lee and Emily Poach dodge the raindrops as they enter the Edgewood Country Club for Gateway High School's Prom, Wonderland 2017, on Friday May 5, 2017.

Gateway High School's prom was held Friday at Edgewood Country Club in Churchill.

About 300 teens attended the dance, which was themed “Wonderland” based on the story of “Alice in Wonderland.”

