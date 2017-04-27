Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Letter: Thanks for making litter a loser on Clean Up Day in Monroeville

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 9:30 a.m.
Lillian DeDomenick | For the Tribune-Review
Abigail Sech, 12, and Lindsey Storey, 12, pick up litter during the Jack Sedlak Memorial Clean Up Day in Monroeville, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

We would like to thank the 600-plus volunteers who pitched in on a less than ideal day to clean Monroeville's roadways and parks for the 22nd Annual Jack Sedlak Memorial Clean Up Day. The volunteers picked up over 400 bags of litter, 21 tires and loads of debris on Earth Day.

We would also like to thank our many generous sponsors, without which Clean Up Day, the appreciation picnic and prize raffle would not have been possible. The sponsors' support helps make the event one of the largest clean-ups in Pennsylvania.

We had many more volunteers this year, so it is obvious by looking around Monroeville that there has been a great impact on the litter problem. Thanks again to all of the volunteers and sponsors. Let's make next year's Clean Up Day even bigger and better.

Joe Sedlak and family

The author is Monroeville's director of human resources

