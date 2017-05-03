Effort to host candidates night at Gateway High doesn't pass school board muster

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Monroeville “Meet the Candidates” event scheduled for Monday has been moved to another location, after the Gateway School Board failed to approve hosting it at a school.

The event originally was to be held in the Gateway High School auditorium, with capacity for 1,000 people. Now, it is scheduled at the Garden City Fire Hall, which can accommodate 275 people.

Four board members voted Tuesday in favor of holding the event at the school. But four abstained and member Stephanie Byrne, mayoral candidate, was absent. Approval required a majority vote.

Janette Beighel, one of the candidates' night organizers, said she was shocked the board prevented the event from happening on school property.

“You can host Ted Cruz, but you're not hosting people who are supposed to keep the school and community in line?” she said, referring to the district hosting the GOP presidential candidate in 2015.

While the board members present agreed the event would give constituents the chance to hear candidates' views. some feared a vote to approve the event would be a conflict of interest.

Gateway Solicitor Bruce Dice informed the board before the vote that allowing the function was in no way a conflict of interest under the law.

Despite Dice's opinion, board President Scott Williams, Vice President Val Warning amd members Steve O'Donnell and John Ritter abstained. Board members Neal Nola, Chad Stubenbort, Mary Beth Cirucci and George Lapcevich voted to allow the event.

Byrne and Stubenbort are running for Monroeville mayor, in the May 16 primary election, Nola is on the ballot for Monroeville Council and Williams is seeking re-election to the school board.

Warning said she didn't think a school building should be involved in politics.

“It's a great idea. I just don't feel that the school (board) should be in a political ‘back-and-forth,'” she said.

Stubenbort, on the Republican ballot for mayor, agreed the vote was illogical. He said board members' fears about a conflict of interest are “asinine.

“This is an event that is completely unbiased and will do nothing but benefit the voters,” Stubenbort said, adding that he hated to see Gateway prohibit the function.

O'Donnell, who is Byrne's campaign chairperson, said he had an issue with the timing of the event, as well as the location.

He said school board members running for office could appear to have an advantage, by hosting the event at school.

O'Donnell also argued that the event date should have been set further in advance, to give candidates a chance to prepare for questions.

“You don't want any candidate to be placed in a situation for a ‘Gotcha!' question,” he said.

Nola, a 3rd Ward council candidate, said those who were apprehensive were reading too much into the situation, especially after hearing Dice's dvice.

“Why are we making this political?” said Nola. “This is just an organization wanting to use a facility.”

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325, shorne@tribweb.com or via Twitter @spinal_tapp.