Monroeville

Letter: Some Gateway school board members are undemocratic

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 12, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Thank you the parents in Monroeville who have put together the “Meet the Candidates Night.”

I was a parent teacher organization officer five times in three of our schools and the PTO officers used to put together a similar program for those running for school board.

I know what it takes to put an event like this together, and this one was even more time-consuming since it included all candidates for office.

It is unfortunate the event had to be moved — at a cost to these parents — because some school board members did not find the democratic process to be important enough to support.

Allowing the parents to use a school facility for an event like this is part of why we pay taxes. I am personally hoping our school board does not make that mistake again.

We need to see and hear from the people we are voting for prior to an election, because a few lines in the local paper before an election tells us little. This type of event is not political, it is informational.

I would encourage these folks to continue to do this in future election cycles, and I would suggest the schools encourage their older students to attend one of these events. Studying this process in the classroom is one thing, but seeing the candidates and process in action is another.

Cheryl Boise

Monroeville

