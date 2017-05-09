Incumbent, attorney vie for district judge seat in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

These candidates are seeking nomination in the May 16 primary for magisterial district judge for Monroeville and Pitcairn:

A newcomer will challenge District Judge Jeffrey Herbst in Monroeville's magisterial primary race on May 16.

First-time candidate and Monroeville native Dennis Biondo Jr. will put his experience as an attorney up against Herbst, the twice-elected incumbent and former Monroeville police officer.

Both candidates are cross-filed on the Democratic and Republican ballots, and the winner likely will run unopposed in November's general election. Magisterial district judges in Pennsylvania serve six-year terms. The position pays $89,438.

Biondo said his experience as a public defender and assistant solicitor for Allegheny County could help him bring a fresh outlook to the position, compared to his opponent who has been in office since 2005.

“I see things from a different perspective. I can see things from the side of the accused and think I will have a fairer and broader perspective of both sides,” Biondo said.

Herbst said he is running for re-election because he's enjoyed the opportunity to serve the community and feels that he has provided fair and equal judgments.

“I enjoy dealing with the public and get gratification from it. I've had people come before me on the criminal side, and later down the road come up to me in the streets thanking me that I treated them fairly,” Herbst said.

Biondo said he will lean on his familiarity with civil, criminal and housing cases to assist with decisions.

“I've seen what happens to people in court. I think I can judge them fairly and do a good job on their cases,” Biondo said. “From beginning to end, I've seen the system and people get stuck in it. I'd like to help them avoid that.”

He aims to tackle the opioid epidemic at the local level instead of sending cases to the county courts. Some cases that proceed through the courts result in the accused getting “stuck on probation. I'd like to see issues resolved in our community and get them to receive treatment at the magistrate level,” he said.

Biondo also wants to establish night hours to accommodate local citizens who aren't charged with serious crimes.

“Just for a (traffic) ticket some people might have to take a half or a full day off. They end up having to plead guilty because they can't afford to miss work and don't have any other option,” Biondo said.

Herbst said he wants to continue serving the community in a capacity that all parties involved feel that they were respected and treated fairly.

“I've always been respectful of everyone who's come before me, no matter who they were. I don't have to worry about any retribution against me because I know I've treated them right,” Herbst said.

Although his court does not have night hours, Herbst said he has an open-door policy.

“If they need help or direction, I'm always willing to talk,” Herbst said. “I prefer to talk to people personally instead of sending them to my staff. They get a direct answer and there's no confusion through a third party.”

Herbst said he doesn't intend to make any major changes in the next six years, but wants to continue working towards keeping community safety his No. 1 goal.

“I want to make sure the community remains safe and make sure that my rulings give fair and equal opportunity to those who come before me,” he said.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, shorne@tribweb.com or via Twitter @spinal_tapp.