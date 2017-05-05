Maryland woman busted in Monroeville prostitution sting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A suburban Washington, D.C. woman has been charged with prostitution following Allegheny County Police sting in Monroeville.

Officers from the county Vice Unit charged Starquasha Thomas, 28, of Clinton, Md., with prostitution and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

The charges stem from an incident April 25 at a hotel along Northern Pike.

County police said they contacted Thomas by cell phone from an advertisement from a “Real Life Barbie” on an the adult escort website. Detectives set up a meeting at the hotel and she allegedly offered to perform a sex act for money.

After being arrested, police allegedly found marijuana in Thomas' room.

She allegedly told officers she came to Pittsburgh for a modeling job two weeks earlier and had been doing prostitution for spending money.

Thomas was released from jail April 27 after posting $500 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday before Monroeville District Judge Jeffrey Herbst.