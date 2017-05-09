Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Meet the Candidates Night in Monroeville draws about 70
Samson X Horne | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 7:12 a.m.

Updated 34 minutes ago

About 70 people gathered at the Garden City Fire Hall in Monroeville for Meet the Candidates Night.Only two-thirds of the candidates showed up. One candidate for council and two for mayor did not attend as well as two school board candidates.

Resident Elisa Beck said she is leaning toward voting for Nick Gresock in the mayoral race and was disappointed neither he nor Stephanie Byrne showed. Both are on the Democratic ticket. “I would have liked for (Byrne) to come so I could've weighed my options,” Beck said.

Chad Stubenbort, the lone Republican mayoral candidate, spoke.

Kym Laret of Saunders Station Road said she too would have liked to hear the views from the Democratic mayoral candidates.

“I'm conflicted. I know one of them personally, but I wanted to know about both of their platforms,” Laret said.

Laret also came to the meeting to learn more about the candidates for the Gateway School Board.

“I'm very interested in the direction they want to take,” she said, adding there is difficulty hearing about candidates in local elections.

“They don't run commercials and it's difficult to find out who you're voting for,” Laret said.

Kerry Greggerson brought first-time voter, her 18-yar-old daughter, Kristen, to the meeting.

“It's a good opportunity for her to hear everyone and form her own opinion when she votes,” Kerry Greggerson said.

Kristen, who has spoken on behalf of students at Gateway School Board meetings, said school board members “bicker too much” and have lost sight of taking care of students. “I feel like they aren't really working for the students. They're looking out for themselves.”

Greggerson said she wanted her daughter to hear about community issues like road repair on streets near her Illini Road home.

“The roads are terrible,” she said.

Greggerson said bringing her daughter to Meet the Candidates Night allowed them to focus on more than one race.

“I wanted (Kristen) to experience the whole campaign,” she said.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.