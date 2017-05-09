Meet the Candidates Night in Monroeville draws about 70

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About 70 people gathered at the Garden City Fire Hall in Monroeville for Meet the Candidates Night.Only two-thirds of the candidates showed up. One candidate for council and two for mayor did not attend as well as two school board candidates.

Resident Elisa Beck said she is leaning toward voting for Nick Gresock in the mayoral race and was disappointed neither he nor Stephanie Byrne showed. Both are on the Democratic ticket. “I would have liked for (Byrne) to come so I could've weighed my options,” Beck said.

Chad Stubenbort, the lone Republican mayoral candidate, spoke.

Kym Laret of Saunders Station Road said she too would have liked to hear the views from the Democratic mayoral candidates.

“I'm conflicted. I know one of them personally, but I wanted to know about both of their platforms,” Laret said.

Laret also came to the meeting to learn more about the candidates for the Gateway School Board.

“I'm very interested in the direction they want to take,” she said, adding there is difficulty hearing about candidates in local elections.

“They don't run commercials and it's difficult to find out who you're voting for,” Laret said.

Kerry Greggerson brought first-time voter, her 18-yar-old daughter, Kristen, to the meeting.

“It's a good opportunity for her to hear everyone and form her own opinion when she votes,” Kerry Greggerson said.

Kristen, who has spoken on behalf of students at Gateway School Board meetings, said school board members “bicker too much” and have lost sight of taking care of students. “I feel like they aren't really working for the students. They're looking out for themselves.”

Greggerson said she wanted her daughter to hear about community issues like road repair on streets near her Illini Road home.

“The roads are terrible,” she said.

Greggerson said bringing her daughter to Meet the Candidates Night allowed them to focus on more than one race.

“I wanted (Kristen) to experience the whole campaign,” she said.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.