Monroeville

Gateway club's outreach provides lessons in robotics

Christine Manganas | Monday, May 15, 2017, 1:24 p.m.
Christine Manganas/For the Tribune-Review
Students in Gateway High School's Quasics Robotics Club work with students at North American Martyrs School in Monroeville. Quasics members shown in back are sophomore Kadel Fu and freshman Lenny Tate. In front are third-grader Blake Bonidie and fourth-grader Ben Balla of North American Martyrs.
Christine Manganas/For the Tribune-Review
Gateway High School's Quasics Robotics Club built this robot, named Nike.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Sadam Jasdeep explains the design of the rope pully used on the FRC 2656 Bot. Gateway's Quasics team hosted its Spring STEM Expo at the Monroeville Public Library on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Members exhibited their competition robots and explained the rigorous process of planning, designing, and building the bots for competition.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Kelly Connor explains the design of the four wheels used in the VEX 9656 Robot to Brian Powell of Monroeville. Gateway's Quasics team hosted its Spring STEM Expo at the Monroeville Public Library on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Members exhibited their competition robots and explained the rigorous process of planning, designing, and building the bots for competition.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Kelly Connor explains the design of the four wheels used in the VEX 9656 Robot. Gateway's Quasics team hosted its Spring STEM Expo at the Monroeville Public Library on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Members exhibited their competition robots and explained the rigorous process of planning, designing, and building the Bots for competition.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Ebru Lider, Sadam Jasdeep, Kelly Connor and Sean McMahon, technology adviser, adjust parts on the FRC 2656 Bot. Gateway's Quasics team hosted its Spring STEM Expo at the Monroeville Public Library on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Members exhibited their competition robots and explained the rigorous process of planning, designing, and building the bots for competition.

Updated 2 hours ago

For the Gateway High School Quasics Robotics Club, the name Nike goes beyond a shoe brand.

To the 35 team members, Nike is their FIRST Robotics Competition robot that is capable of climbing ropes, spinning rotors and playing wiffle ball. The device took six weeks to build.

“It's a huge challenge doing it all in such a short amount of time, but that's the stipulation of the FRC,” said junior Connor Kelly, club vice president.

“A lot of things in the real world, you have a deadline … and getting that experience before we actually have to work in these public fields is really good for us.”

The FRC is a national high school robotics competition. The Quasics club placed 16th out of 40 teams at the Greater Pittsburgh Regional in March, and members compete in several similar events each year.

Club members also took part in a five-hour community expo May 13 at the Monroeville Public Library. Many of the students' robotic creations were featured, giving kids and other library visitors the opportunity to learn about the robots and the club.

This was the club's third year of holding this event, according to club adviser and district technology assistant Sean McMahon.

“We're just trying to raise awareness in our community for STEM education,” McMahon said, referring to science, technology, engineering and math.

McMahon said it isn't unusual anymore for students to organize a robotics event to educate the public. Quasics leaders began learning from neighboring school districts' clubs how to engage more with the community and developed the idea for an annual expo.

Students' interest in the club, founded in 2008, keeps growing, McMahon said.

The club launched with just nine students. As it grew, McMahon began expanding the curriculum and entering the students into more competitions.

“Five or six years back, we had so many kids that even a robot the size of the FRC robot and a job this big, we had too many hands,” McMahon said.

Students began dividing into three sectors, working on robots for the FRC, the FIRST Tech Challenge — designed for sport model robots — and the VEX Robotics competition.

This year's VEX group made it to the semifinals in the state competition for their robot, built to throw large toy jacks over a three-foot fence.

With different ways to approach building the robot, sophomore Kadel Fu said sometimes failure forced the team to start from scratch.

“There were two qualifiers, and the first one we honestly did horribly on,” Fu said. “So we rebuilt it from the ground up, and our final one got us into the state competition.”

Their competition and community outreach led them to participate in an estimated 25 events since July.

Less than a week before Quasics made its way to the Monroeville library, several members of the team joined the young robotics club at North American Martyrs School in Monroeville, teaching the third- to seventh-grade engineers.

Kristen Morton, middle school teacher, knew little about robotics when she was asked to teach the club.

Morton and her students, she said, are lucky to have a connection with a group of students so willing to help out.

“We have a very young club and a new-to-robotics teacher — me,” Morton said. “We are all kind of learning together, so when Sean (McMahon) reached out to us and said his team could help us with whatever we needed, we jumped on the opportunity.”

Christine Manganas is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

