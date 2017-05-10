Rental hall rejected by Monroeville Council

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville Council has rejected plans for a rental hall and retail development along Old William Penn Highway.

“I'm very disappointed,” property owner and Murrysville dentist Dr. Ravi Balu said following the 5-0 decision Tuesday. “They need some revitalization. So many places are closing in Monroeville.”

Councilmen Paul Caliari and Jim Johns were absent.

“It's not a place I agree a social hall should be,” Councilman Ron Harvey said. “I don't think the property's big enough for what they want to be.”

Balu wanted to construct a 15,000-square-foot building at 4678 Old William Penn Highway, near the Glenwood condominiums and across from the former Johnny Mac's Pizza and Wings location.

“We're trying to cater to Monroeville residents and the Indian community. We're trying to revitalize this area,” Balu said. He also mentioned catering to nearby temples such as the Sri Venkateswara Temple.

Drawings indicate 7,500 square feet would be for commercial space, possibly offices. Approximately 1,500 square feet would be for storage, and the rest of the space would be for the hall.

Councilwoman Linda Gaydos questioned why the size of the hall had been reduced from the original application, but not the size of the building.

Architect Raymond Gusty of Fahringer McCarty Grey Inc. said hall occupancy was cut from 168 to 90 in order to accommodate parking.

Plans show 65 parking spaces, with 30 allocated for the rental hall. Municipal code requires one parking space per three seats.

“I fear that the overflow parking will come into the community,” resident Jeff Shlafer said. “I don't think we've done enough research.”

Nearby resident Patricia Wehn said she's concerned with parking and security from a commercial structure near a neighborhood.

“I just think it's a total disaster for the entire area,” she said.

Gusty noted that plans were recommended for approval last month by the planning commission and now, “We'll have to go back and reevaluate the situation.”

Balu said he spent approximately $80,000 for planning alone because of “hurdles” on the estimated $3 million development.

“We would like to pursue this, but I'm not sure exactly where we will go,” Balu said.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.