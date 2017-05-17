Incumbent wins Monroeville district judge seat
An incumbent defeated an attorney for Allegheny County in Monroeville's magisterial district judge race on Tuesday, according to unofficial results from the Allegheny County election website.
Judge Jeffrey Herbst will be unopposed on the ballot in November's general election after easily securing both parties' nominations over challenger Dennis Biondo Jr., an Allegheny County assistant solicitor.
Both candidates were cross-filed on the Democratic and Republican primary ballots. Herbst almost doubled Biondo's vote total on the Democratic side, and tripled it on the Republican side.
Herbst, a former Monroeville police officer, is running to serve another six years in the judicial seat, until 2024. He has been elected twice before. He said his top goal is to make sure Monroeville remains a safe community.
The position, which covers both Monroeville and Pitcairn, pays an annual salary of $89,438.