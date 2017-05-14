Gateway coaching legend Walter "Pete" Antimarino remembered as strict, loving

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pete Antimarino's life was about God, family and football.

His storied football career included coaching 32 seasons at Gateway High School, where the stadium is named in his honor. At home, he raised three daughters and a son with his wife of 60 years, Kathryn.

“He was a very strict coach. He was very tough with the players,” his daughter, Vicki Antimarino, said Sunday. But at home, “My mother ran a tougher ship than my father. She was tougher on us kids than my father was.”

Walter “Pete” Antimarino died Saturday, May 13, 2017 at his home in Pitcairn. He was 91.

Mr. Antimarino was a lifelong resident of Pitcairn, graduating from Pitcairn High School in 1943. He played football and baseball in high school.

He served in the U.S. Air Force for two years during World War II.

Afterwards, he quarterbacked the Pitcairn Mohawks semi-pro team to two consecutive undefeated seasons in 1946 and 1947.

He attended Highlands College in New Mexico, now known as New Mexico State University, where he was an all-conference quarterback and earned a degree in education.

He returned to Pitcairn in 1952, accepting a teaching and coaching position and becoming head football coach in 1954. He became Gateway's first head football coach in 1958 when Pitcairn and Monroeville merged.

He retired from coaching at Gateway after the 1989 season, with a career record of 236 wins, 80 losses and 12 ties.

“He studied the game of football,” Vicki Antimarino said. “That's why he was such a great football coach. He tailored his football game plan around the kind of kids he had.”

Mr. Antimarino was the first person inducted into the Gateway Sports Hall of Fame in 1999, said its chairman, Tony Petrocelli.

Petrocelli played football with Mr. Antimarino's son, Pete, and he went on to be a player and student under him.

“One thing he gave us, not only me but many hundreds of players that played football for him, he gave us those experiences we still talk about today when we see our friends,” said Petrocelli, of Monroeville. “Everybody that played for him in 1972, that's probably the only championship any of us ever won at any level in our whole lives. We have this memory where, when you play on a championship team, when you see those guys, you're brothers.

“He was always the focal point of a lot of our talks.”

Mr. Antimarino was dedicated to his church, St. Michael's.

“He was a very Christian man,” Petrocelli said. “His faith and his family were first, and football was always third.”

Vicki Antimarino said her father did everything for his family.

“He was proud he was able to put four kids through college,” she said. “He wanted us to be good citizens in this world. That was really important to him.

“It was important to him we had everything we needed and some of what we wanted,” she said. “He didn't believe in spoiling. It made you think you had to work for things, things were not just handed to you.”

Petrocelli said many may not know that Mr. Antimarino was a very good accordion player. Vicki Antimarino said her father was playing as recently as a week ago.

He also enjoyed gardening and made his own wine.

“He's just one of a kind,” Petrocelli said. “He was always just so jolly. He liked to joke around with you. He was just a nice guy. If you never crossed paths with him in your lifetime, then you missed out.”

Mr. Antimarino is survived by his wife, Kathryn Seidak Antimarino; a son, Peter Anthony Antimarino, of Ingomar; three daughters, Linda Santangello of Henderson, Nev., Vicki Antimarino of Pitcairn, and Mary Kay Morel of Mandeville, La.; and six grandchildren.

The William O. Pearce Funeral Home in Pitcairn will be handling arrangements.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.