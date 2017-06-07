Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Monroeville library to host NASA learning events

Dillon Carr | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 4:36 p.m.
This NASA TV video grab obtained June 5, 2017 shows the SpaceX Dragon seen seconds away from its capture with the Canadarm2 robotic arm. SpaceX's first-ever recycled spaceship arrived June 5, 2017 at the International Space Station, two days after the unmanned Dragon cargo capsule launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Live images on NASA television showed the spaceship approaching the orbiting outpost, then being grabbed with the station's robotic arm at 9:52 am (1352 GMT).'Capture complete,' said NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who operated the robotic arm from inside the station.

NASA is landing in town.

The Monroeville Public Library, in partnership with the American Library Association and the National Center for Interactive Learning, received a grant in May from a NASA program called NASA@ My Library.

The library applied for the national grant in March.

Starting in late June, the library will host a series of free educational programs aimed at teaching all ages about the world and beyond.

“It's really meant for anyone interested in or curious about weather, space or science,” Assistant Director and Teen Services Librarian Pamela Bodziock said. “And it allows people to do something more hands-on. There's no lecturing. We're giving kids and adults the chance to try science and tech for themselves.”

Four events are scheduled in 2017. But the grant lasts until October 2018, Bodziock said, so volunteers are welcome to pitch ideas for next year. The grant totals about $2,050.

The national program aims to bring public libraries and state library agencies together “to increase and enhance STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning opportunities for millions of library patrons throughout the nation, including geographic areas and populations that are currently underserved in STEM education.”

The library has received a facilitation kit from NASA, which includes equipment such as a green screen, solar shades, an infrared thermometer, 3D maps of the surface of Mars and a tablet computer preloaded with STEM-based apps.

The grant also awarded the library a $500 stipend. That money is to be used to purchases other supplies as needed, and a librarian will be sent to a workshop next spring for additional training in STEM-related educational activities.

Bodziock said libraries have been changing with the times.

“For the last few years, (libraries) have been branching out to be a place more than just for books,” she said. “It's really important as technology changes and the way people learn changes. The library is always about equal and accessible education. So we have to find new ways to reach people and get information in their hands.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

