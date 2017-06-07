Monroeville library to host NASA learning events

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh to have telescope to view moon, stars and planets on Sept. 29; rain date Sept. 30. Details to be announced.

• Solar Eclipse Viewing Party: 2 p.m. Aug. 21. Learn about the solar eclipse, view it with solar shades. All ages welcome, no registration required, free admission.

• Space Camp: 10 a.m. to noon July 17 to 20. Astronaut training in four days,l earn about the solar system and beyond for ages 8-12; registration required, free admission.

• Walk the Solar System: Paint the planets: 7 p.m. June 23. Tour the solar system, from planet to planet, and learn and do activities along the way. All ages welcome, no registration required, free admission.

The Monroeville Public Library will host these events as part of NASA@ My Library. The library is at 4000 Mosside Gateway Campus Blvd.; details, monroevillelibrary.org or 412-372-0500.

NASA is landing in town.

The Monroeville Public Library, in partnership with the American Library Association and the National Center for Interactive Learning, received a grant in May from a NASA program called NASA@ My Library.

The library applied for the national grant in March.

Starting in late June, the library will host a series of free educational programs aimed at teaching all ages about the world and beyond.

“It's really meant for anyone interested in or curious about weather, space or science,” Assistant Director and Teen Services Librarian Pamela Bodziock said. “And it allows people to do something more hands-on. There's no lecturing. We're giving kids and adults the chance to try science and tech for themselves.”

Four events are scheduled in 2017. But the grant lasts until October 2018, Bodziock said, so volunteers are welcome to pitch ideas for next year. The grant totals about $2,050.

The national program aims to bring public libraries and state library agencies together “to increase and enhance STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning opportunities for millions of library patrons throughout the nation, including geographic areas and populations that are currently underserved in STEM education.”

The library has received a facilitation kit from NASA, which includes equipment such as a green screen, solar shades, an infrared thermometer, 3D maps of the surface of Mars and a tablet computer preloaded with STEM-based apps.

The grant also awarded the library a $500 stipend. That money is to be used to purchases other supplies as needed, and a librarian will be sent to a workshop next spring for additional training in STEM-related educational activities.

Bodziock said libraries have been changing with the times.

“For the last few years, (libraries) have been branching out to be a place more than just for books,” she said. “It's really important as technology changes and the way people learn changes. The library is always about equal and accessible education. So we have to find new ways to reach people and get information in their hands.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.