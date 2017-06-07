Monroeville library, others in area offer summer reading programs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Details: To participate in any events throughout the summer, participants must register in person the week of June 5. The program runs on a first come, first served basis. Library's website is plumlibrary.org

Details: Events begin June 12. For more information on Messy Monday, Exploration Tuesday, Creativity Friday and other summer program events, visit monroevillelibrary.org/kids-programs

For local librarians, the term “build” goes beyond brick and mortar construction.

This year's Collaborative Summer Library Program theme — “Build a Better World” — aims to encourage kids to open books while working toward building better reading skills and a better community.

“We can go in so many directions with this theme,” said Tammy Andrews, children's librarian at Plum Borough Community Library. “It's not just construction and building, but it's reaching how we can be better people in our community, neighborhood and world altogether.”

This year's theme prompted the Plum library to engage kids in reading while also volunteering to work within the community. Teaming up with Habitat for Humanity, three workshops will teach kids to make hanging coat racks, terrariums and mailboxes all for families in houses built by the organization.

“They design it, they build it and they give it to new homeowners for their new habitat,” Andrews said.

The library will also host its first “Paws to Read” program, where kids are given the opportunity to turn pages and read to therapy dogs, which Andrews said provides an example for positive change.

For Monroeville Public Library, children's librarian Adrienne DiCicco plans to avoid the summer reading slide brick by brick. For every 30 minutes of reading, kids color in bricks to a wall, and after completing six hours, they receive six raffle tickets for a chance to win a basket.

This is DiCicco's first year as the children's librarian, and things will be done a little differently this year, she said.

By finishing the program and clocking in at least six hours of reading, kids will be able to vote on an animal for the library to sponsor from the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.

“I have worked in several different libraries and I have seen what they have done and liked,” DiCicco said. “I'm hoping that the kids here like it because sponsoring a local animal is something that I have always loved.”

In addition to reading, Monroeville's library will also host summer camps including “Messy Mondays,” “Exploration Tuesdays” and “Creativity Fridays.”

Oakmont Carnegie Library plans to take the theme quite literally, with STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) events providing opportunities to build and design marble runs and Popsicle stick catapults.

The “Book Buddy Story Time” for children 5 and under reaches a large audience, with a history of 60 to 80 kids every Monday and Wednesday during the summer coming out for themed books, music and circle-time activities.

Karen Crowell, Oakmont children's librarian, and her team have made it a point to target teens, too, sparking a journaling and scrapbook program every Tuesday for kids ages 12 to 17.

“Journaling for the teens is just something I wanted to do special this year,” Crowell said. “It's very unstructured with art supplies, scrapbooking things and supplies like charcoal pencils.”

Penn Hills Librarian Mary Ann Zeak acknowledged her program has adapted to changing times.

“We used to have book reports and written reports, but we don't anymore because kids have strayed away from doing that,” Zeak said. “Instead, our program has become more modern and moves with the times.”

Now, kids at Penn Hills Library can read from the computer and work on puzzles and games online. In order to complete the program, kids must select six of about a dozen tasks to complete, such as reading a biography of a hero, learning about the community and checking out and reading a non-fiction book.

DiCicco believes Monroeville's and other libraries' shift last summer from a books-read system to hours-read encouraged kids to choose works they were more interested in, rather than shorter books in order to reach a set goal.

“If you have a kid who's a slower reader, but they really want to read a book like Harry Potter, you aren't penalizing them for trying,” DiCicco said. “I think that it was a deterrent to say you have to read a certain amount of books … You have to put in effort and I think having them clock minutes, instead, the benefits outweigh everything.”

Christine Manganas is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.