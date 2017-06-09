'Living dead' return to stalk Monroeville Mall this weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Details: More information and tickets are available online at thelivingdeadweekend.com and steelcitycon.com .

Admission: $35 for Saturday, $23 for Sunday; VIP bundles are available.

When: Start at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

What: Living Dead Weekend activities at Monroeville Mall and Steel City Con at the Monroeville Convention Center

If you go

The undead continue to walk the corridors of the Monroeville Mall and nearby convention center, as part of Living Dead Weekend and a special horror edition of Steel City Con.

Fans are traveling from afar to tour the mall and meet cast members of George A. Romero's 1978 cult zombie classic “Dawn of the Dead.”

“I love all things horror,” said Jennifer Williams of Loretto on Friday. “I grew up watching these movies. I'm just a zombie person. You can see them influence today's movies.”

Williams dressed up as a bloody nurse harvesting organs. She's a registered nurse who works in the dialysis field.

Clifford Napier of Danville, Ky., travelled more than six hours to go behind the scenes at the two-story retail hub.

“This is the part I came to see,” Napier said in the boiler room with the original control center used in the movie. “I was here two years ago and walked around the mall by myself trying to figure out where places are, which ain't easy.

“I go to about 20 (horror conventions) a year,” he said. “It's not uncommon for me to take a four- or five-hour trip to the East Coast. It's a nice setup for what I've seen so far.”

Lawrence DeVincentz, film location tour guide from the Living Dead Museum in Evans City, led tours starting at the rear entrance of the mall. Enthusiasts refer to it as “the bikers' entrance,” where they burst into the building and rode their bikes around.

Participants used a program to match photos from the film with current mall locations. Most of the stores have changed.

DeVincentz re-enacted some scenes as he introduced locations, such as where zombies attacked main characters.

Other key locations include the former J.C. Penney department store and ice palace, which is now the food court.

Living Dead Weekend activities at the mall and Steel City Con at the convention center start at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A live makeup demonstration will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday at the mall where artists will recreate the “machete zombie” with cast member Leonard Lies, followed by photos.

“Doctor of the Dead” Arnold T. Blumberg hosts question-and-answer sessions with cast members and special presentations at a stage by Dick's Sporting Goods.

Blumberg teaches a class on zombies at the University of Baltimore and co-wrote the book, “Zombiemania.”

“So far we had a quiet start on Friday because we're just getting things going,” he said. “There's a lot of back-and-forth with guests who are also doing things over at the convention center.”

The stage in the mall is where the clock tower was in the movie.

Blumberg said even with the changes “you're standing in history, and there's no minimizing that.”

Cast members expected to be at the mall include lead performers Ken Foree, Scott Reiniger and Gaylen Ross.

Pittsburgh legends Tom Savini — who did the film's special effects and makeup — and Tony Buba will be on hand, as will more than a dozen other actors who played characters such as “blonde zombie,” “nurse zombie” and the legendary “helicopter zombie.”

Steel City Con not only features celebrities, but numerous vendors and artists.

A costume contest is open to children and adults on Sunday.

Admission to the Living Dead Weekend is combined with Steel City Con.

That means all tickets give access to celebrities and vendors from both shows.

However, patrons must have a Steel City Con bracelet to take part in Living Dead Weekend festivities.

Tour tickets are a separate package and are available for purchase inside the convention center.

A VIP mixer at the mall and a party at the Double Tree Hotel start at 9 p.m. Saturday as part of Living Dead Weekend.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @mikejdivittorio.