Monroeville

'Oversight' led to Gateway School District serving students sliced deli ham from 2014

Dillon Carr | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 5:21 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Time
Dr. Jason Alexander welcomes students back to school at Cleveland Steward Elementary on Tuesday, September 3. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Times Express

The Gateway School Board approved a measure Tuesday banning the practice of storing district food for more than three years – but four board members think the new policy is inadequate.

Valerie Warning, the school board's vice president, said she found approximately six cases of sliced deli ham received April 2014 at Gateway High School's food storage facility on Friday, June 2. The storage facility is the district's main distribution point, serving its seven schools.

“(Food Service Director Martin Lorenzo) said it was an oversight. To me, I don't know how you could overlook that much,” Warning said.

Lorenzo said the sliced ham was disposed of early Wednesday morning per the school district's new policy. He said the sliced ham had been served to students. In fact, it was almost all used up – although he does not remember how much the district originally received, he said.

The sliced ham cases were part of a USDA surplus commodity foods order, Lorenzo said. The food, valued at about $20,000, was free, except the district paid for shipping, which amounted to about $1,500.

Although the food was three years old, it had remained frozen and was not expired.

“The only food that is defined as having an expiration date is baby formula, per USDA language,” Lorenzo said. “Date marking is a big misconception and it leads to $260 billion of food being wasted a year.”

He described Gateway's efforts to ensure food quality as “very serious ... paramount.

“I like to feel that we have a safe operation here” he said. “We take no risks and no chances.”

According to the Allegheny County Health Department, Dr. Cleveland Steward Jr. Elementary Cafeteria received a violation March 20 for storing a box of pasteurized processed American cheese with a sell-by date of August 17, 2016, in the refrigerator.

“Provide moisture content of this cheese and written verification from USDA for how long this product is safe to use past the sell-by date. This product is placed under embargo until such information is provided,” reads the ACHD report.

On April 10, the embargo was lifted and the cheese in question was discarded, according to an ACHD document. However, “written verification could not be obtained from USDA as to how long cheese is safe to use past the sell by date.”

USDA spokespeople were not immediately available to comment.

Ramsey Elementary Cafeteria received a violation on March 16 because two blocks of moldy American cheese were found in the walk-in cooler. The ACHD report said the cheese was discarded at the time of the inspection.

Warning said no students or staff were sickened by bad food.

The food-storage resolution passed 5-4, with Warning, George Lapcevich, Steve O'Donnell and Stephanie Byrne dissenting.

Warning said she wants to revisit the policy during the district's June 22 policy meeting because she wants stronger guidelines.

“With my household, I wouldn't have food for three years and serve it to my family. I want stricter guidelines … We want high standards for our schools' education, well we should have high food standards too,” she said.

According to board member Mary Beth Cirucci, the district had no policy in place before the one enacted Tuesday.

“You're upset because something in there is old, but it's not violating a policy right now as it's sitting there,” Cirruci said.

Warning was encouraged by Cirucci and other yes-voting board members to make changes to the policy during the June 22 meeting.

In the meantime, Warning said she will visit more schools in the area to learn how much food other schools order ahead of time and when they determine to throw it out.

“Those I've talked to, they do not purchase that much in advance,” Warning said.

Dillon Carr is Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

