Three robberies Thursday at Giant Eagle bank branches in Allegheny County, including Monroeville

There have been robberies at three Citizens Bank branches at Giant Eagle supermarkets in Allegheny County on Thursday, including the one in Monroeville just after 5 p.m.

The Monroeville robbery occurred at the Giant Eagle at 4010 Monroeville Boulevard.

Reports from the scene indicated the robber left the Citizens branch with an unknown amount of money, but a dye pack in the cash bundle exploded. The robber, described as a white male in his early 50s, dropped the bundle just outside of the bank and fled on foot.

Police recovered the exploded dye pack and money in a planter just outside of the bank.

Monroeville Police Cpl. Mark Kandrack said there were no injuries. He declined comment on if a weapon was used.

The other robberies occurred in Shaler and Bethel Park, according to WPXI.

The first incident was reported at about 11 a.m. at Citizens Bank inside Giant Eagle on Butler Plank Road, just off Route 8.

At about 12:45 p.m., a robbery was reported at Citizens Bank inside Giant Eagle on Route 88 in Bethel Park.

Surveillance photos from those two robberies show what appears to be the same man.

Police at the Monroeville robbery could not say if their robber was the same man suspected in the Shaler and Bethel Park hold-ups.