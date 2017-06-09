Penn Hills motorcyclist killed in Monroeville wreck

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Penn Hills man died when his motorcycle and a car collided on Route 22 near the Monroeville Mall.

Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said he could not release the victim's name, but did say he was a Penn Hills resident in his 40s.

Witnesses at the scene said the motorcycle was traveling westbound in the 3700 block of William Penn Highway around 3:30 p.m. when a Toyota Corolla pulled from the Bob Evans restaurant parking lot. The cycle slammed into the small red sedan and the man was thrown from the bike over the Toyota.

No other details were immediately available. Accident reconstruction personnel spent more than two hours on the scene.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office arrived on the scene at about 5:30 p.m.

Traffic on Route 22 had been limited to one lane in each direction and was backed up significantly. Police reopened the highway to four lanes shortly before 6 p.m.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.