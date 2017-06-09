Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Wanted man arrested for Monroeville, Homestead bank robberies

Dillon Carr | Friday, June 9, 2017, 7:09 p.m.
David Payo, 52, of Homestead, charged June 9, 2017, with bank robberies in Monroeville and Homestead.

Updated 3 hours ago

Monroeville police have arrested a Homestead man in connection to Thursday's robbery at the Citizen's Bank branch inside Giant Eagle.

And the suspect, David Payo, 52, was wanted for another bank robbery and for a hold-up last weekend in Monroeville.

According to Monroeville Chief of Police Doug Cole, Payo was arrested Thursday night at a bus stop near the Monroeville Mall.

He was arraigned Friday before McKeesport District Judge Thomas S. Brletic on Friday, who set his bail at $50,000

Court files show Allegheny County detectives had an active warrant for Payo's arrest for allegedly robbing the PNC Bank inside the Giant Eagle at the Waterfront shopping complex in Homestead.

Cole said Monroeville police were also able to connect him to a robbery at Monroeville's Eat'N Park restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

On Thursday, the robber held up the Citizens branch at about 5:10 p.m. and left with an unknown amount of money. But a dye pack in the cash bundle exploded and the robber – described as a white male in his early 50s – dropped the bundle just outside of the bank and fled on foot.

Police recovered the exploded dye pack and money in a planter just outside of the bank.

There were robberies Thursday at two other Citizens Bank branches at Giant Eagle supermarkets in Allegheny County – Shaler and Bethel Park.

Court records show Jason Betz, 40, of Glenshaw has been charged in connection with those robberies.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.