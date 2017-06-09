Wanted man arrested for Monroeville, Homestead bank robberies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville police have arrested a Homestead man in connection to Thursday's robbery at the Citizen's Bank branch inside Giant Eagle.

And the suspect, David Payo, 52, was wanted for another bank robbery and for a hold-up last weekend in Monroeville.

According to Monroeville Chief of Police Doug Cole, Payo was arrested Thursday night at a bus stop near the Monroeville Mall.

He was arraigned Friday before McKeesport District Judge Thomas S. Brletic on Friday, who set his bail at $50,000

Court files show Allegheny County detectives had an active warrant for Payo's arrest for allegedly robbing the PNC Bank inside the Giant Eagle at the Waterfront shopping complex in Homestead.

Cole said Monroeville police were also able to connect him to a robbery at Monroeville's Eat'N Park restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

On Thursday, the robber held up the Citizens branch at about 5:10 p.m. and left with an unknown amount of money. But a dye pack in the cash bundle exploded and the robber – described as a white male in his early 50s – dropped the bundle just outside of the bank and fled on foot.

Police recovered the exploded dye pack and money in a planter just outside of the bank.

There were robberies Thursday at two other Citizens Bank branches at Giant Eagle supermarkets in Allegheny County – Shaler and Bethel Park.

Court records show Jason Betz, 40, of Glenshaw has been charged in connection with those robberies.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.