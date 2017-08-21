Gateway board adopts transparency policy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After voting it down two times, the Gateway school board unanimously passed a resolution designed to increase transparency between it and the public.

Copies of proposed resolutions must now be given to board members at least seven days before they can be voted on at study sessions or meetings. The policy can be excused if a super majority votes to consider a resolution without the required notice.

The policy became effective immediately.

Board member Chad Stubenbort presented a nearly identical resolution at June's regular board meeting and again in the August study session. His policy required a four-day notice.

Stubenbort pushed for the change because he said too many votes were being taken without board members knowing enough about the resolutions that were often presented during the meeting without being on the agenda.

Both times the policy failed to pass with board members Scott Williams, Stephanie Byrne, George Lapcevich, Steve O'Donnell and Valerie Warning dissenting.

Warning presented the seven-day resolution at a Tuesday meeting.

“Often politicians are made to look bad because of a lack of transparency. This policy allows enough time to digest what they're voting on – or get more information prior to voting,” Stubenbort said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.