Monroeville braces for business from Steel City Con

Monroeville Convention Center brings in thousands of people for its special events, and this weekend should be no exception.

Pop culture lovers will flock to 209 Mall Blvd., across from the Monroeville Mall, for Steel City Con .

The tri-annual, star-studded show is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrities at Steel City Con include Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds, the original pink Power Ranger, Amy Joe Johnson, professional wrestling legends Mick Foley and Ray Mysterio, the karate kid Ralph Macchio, Josh McDermitt and Michael Cudlitz from “The Walking Dead,” and Tara Reid from the “American Pie” and “Sharknado” films.

Some guests will only be at the convention center on certain days. Check out the celebrity schedule for more details.

Sean Logan, CEO of Visit Monroeville and president of the chamber of commerce, praised events like Steel City Con for bringing business to the area.

“It is a tremendous boon for the local economy and local businesses,” he said. “We know and everybody knows those 15,000 people don't leave their home, drive to the Monroeville Convention Center for to the show and go back home,” Logan said. “They go eat. They go shop. They go to the mall. They buy something. We call that the trickle down effect of conventions, which helps all the local business in and around the convention center and the Eastern suburbs.”

More information about Steel City Con is available at 724-502-4350.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @MikeJdiVittorio.