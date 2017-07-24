Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Fans, Monroeville Mall pay tribute to late director Romero

Mike Divittorio | Monday, July 24, 2017, 9:20 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Dillon Waldschmidt, of Natrona Heights, and Rachel Harrison, of Greensburg, stop by the memorial tribute for George Romero set up in the Monroeville Mall on July 19.
The marquee at Monroeville Mall pays tribute to film director George Romero. Romero's 1978 film, 'Dawn of the Dead,' used the mall as its main set. (Lillian DeDomenic photo)
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
A tribute for George Romero left by a fan at the memorial set up by the Monroeville Mall on the lower level court near Dick's Sporting Goods and will be accessible to fans during regular mall hours.

Updated 3 hours ago

Monroeville Mall and George Romero's cult classic zombie film “Dawn of the Dead” will always be closely linked.

Romero's 1978 film used the mall as its main set, and it has served as a destination for zombie movie aficionados.

The mall hosted a “Living Dead Weekend” festival in June.

Because of the connection, the mall decided to establish an area where fans could leave tributes to Romero, who died July 9 from lung cancer at 77.

“We want to give fans a place where they can pay tribute to his life and legendary career,” the mall's Facebook page says. A wreath with a photo of The Romero space is set up on the lower level outside Dick's Sporting Goods. Fans can see it and leave tributes during mall hours.

In response to a question on Facebook, the mall says, “The memorial will be in place for a few weeks, after which we will look to create a more permanent tribute to Mr. Romero and honor his impact on Monroeville Mall. Items left in the temporary memorial area, like photos and memorabilia, will be donated to the Living Dead Museum.”

The mall also paid tribute to Romero on its Roye 22 marquee.

The Living Dead Museum is in Evans City, near where Romero filmed his first zombie movie, “Night of the Living Dead” (1968). It celebrates that movie and other zombies in pop culture, and will host a Living Dead Weekend Oct. 20 to 22.

Romero, a Carnegie Mellon graduate, is most famous for his “Living Dead” series of films, and for using the Pittsburgh area as the backdrop in a majority of his works.

Romero was often referred to as the father of the modern zombie genre.

“Night of the Living Dead” is cited as the progenitor of the modern fiction archetypal character of the flesh-eating undead monsters best-known as zombies, though the word is never used in the film.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.