Fans, Monroeville Mall pay tribute to late director Romero

Monroeville Mall and George Romero's cult classic zombie film “Dawn of the Dead” will always be closely linked.

Romero's 1978 film used the mall as its main set, and it has served as a destination for zombie movie aficionados.

The mall hosted a “Living Dead Weekend” festival in June.

Because of the connection, the mall decided to establish an area where fans could leave tributes to Romero, who died July 9 from lung cancer at 77.

“We want to give fans a place where they can pay tribute to his life and legendary career,” the mall's Facebook page says. A wreath with a photo of The Romero space is set up on the lower level outside Dick's Sporting Goods. Fans can see it and leave tributes during mall hours.

In response to a question on Facebook, the mall says, “The memorial will be in place for a few weeks, after which we will look to create a more permanent tribute to Mr. Romero and honor his impact on Monroeville Mall. Items left in the temporary memorial area, like photos and memorabilia, will be donated to the Living Dead Museum.”

The mall also paid tribute to Romero on its Roye 22 marquee.

The Living Dead Museum is in Evans City, near where Romero filmed his first zombie movie, “Night of the Living Dead” (1968). It celebrates that movie and other zombies in pop culture, and will host a Living Dead Weekend Oct. 20 to 22.

Romero, a Carnegie Mellon graduate, is most famous for his “Living Dead” series of films, and for using the Pittsburgh area as the backdrop in a majority of his works.

Romero was often referred to as the father of the modern zombie genre.

“Night of the Living Dead” is cited as the progenitor of the modern fiction archetypal character of the flesh-eating undead monsters best-known as zombies, though the word is never used in the film.

