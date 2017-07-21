Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Challenger wins 'casting of lots' to get Monroeville ballot slot
Dillon Carr | Friday, July 21, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review
Voting machine coordinator Barb Harkins works through a calibration screen on voting machines in an Allegheny County warehouse in Manchester on Monday, Aug. 22, 2016.
Submitted
Tim Skoog
Monroeville Councilman Tom Wilson

Updated 3 hours ago

Although incumbent Monroeville Councilman Tom Wilson defeated challenger Timothy Skoog in the May primary election, the two will nonetheless face off again in the general election.

Both had run for the Democratic nomination in Ward 7 and Wilson defeated his opponent, 247 votes to 181.

But with no Republican candidate running, both sought GOP voters to write-in their names.

When the Allegheny County Elections Department counted the Republican votes, Wilson and Skoog each had 27 write-in votes.

So on Thursday, the elections department held a rare “casting of lots” to determine the winner at the County Office Building.

The two drew from a lot of plastic balls numbered 1 to 55. The candidate who chose the highest number won.

Skoog said he chose number 41 and Wilson drew number 17.

So Skoog, 56, will get a second chance to defeat Wilson, 74, for the seat in Ward 7, located on the northwestern end of Monroeville.

“It's exciting,” said Skoog, a Gateway school police officer, said. “I'm looking forward to meeting more people and getting the vote. I've got tons of support now and I'm going to get more.”

Wilson said having an opponent won't be an issue going into November.

“I'm very confident, I had 58 percent of the vote going into the primary,” he said, adding running is a matter of getting out to talk to the people in his ward to secure their vote. “My folks know what I do for them in the seventh ward. I'm there for them 24/7. (If I'm reelected) I'll stay on the same course that I'm on to make this municipality better.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

