Monroeville court cases adjudicated

Monroeville District Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Stephanie Vanderweele, 38, of Greensburg, on charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges filed Oct. 2.

• Kristi Taylor, 42, of Penn Borough, on charges of theft by deception, retail theft and conspiracy. Charges filed Nov. 30.

• Ron Gallagher, 34, of Pittsburgh, on charges of tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges filed May 2.

• Taraya Bransom, 18, of Pittsburgh, on two counts of retail theft. Charges filed April 30.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Devin Naylor, 24, of Pitcairn, on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of controlled substances. Pitcairn police filed the charges April 28.

• Michael Alexander Seman, 28, of Pittsburgh, on a charge of driving under the influence. Charge filed May 3.

• Karim Reed, 18, of Turtle Creek, on a charge of receiving stolen property. Charge filed July 4.

• Donzaleigh Davis, 47, of Penn Hills, on charges of theft, unlawful use of a computer and 20 counts of access device fraud. Charges filed April 21.

• Dajah Monae Curenton-Smith, 20, of Penn Hills, on charges of fleeing or eluding police, retail theft, recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy and several traffic violations. Charges filed May 10.