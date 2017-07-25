Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

'Night Out' returning to Monroeville next week
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 4:42 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel police K-9 Officer Rob Katich greeted guests during the National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, at the Ben Killian Field in Aspinwall.

Monroeville police plan to bring back its National Night Out after a hiatus of more than a five years.

The event, which was established by the National Association of Town Watch, began 34 years ago with residents leaving their porch lights on. Over the years, it has become a block party.

It's celebrated the first Tuesday in August and designed to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Monroeville's event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pavilion 2 in the Monroeville Community Park, 2399 Tilbrook Road.

There will be Monroeville fire trucks and police cars, and an Army Humvee, along with free food and entertainment.

Kids activities provided by the Monroeville Public Library and the municipal parks and recreation department.

Participants are asked to bring a nonperishable food item for local food pantries.

Event organizers are Cpl. Mark Kandrack and police chief secretary Karen Barton.

“We're trying to get out to the community as much as we can,” Kandrack said. “This is kind of the next step. I think it's going to be a really nice event. We're hoping to get a lot of people. It's just really important for the public to get to know the police on a one-on-one basis, and to build a relationship so we can all strive for a safer community.”

Barton said the department stopped having National Night Out after its community safety division officer retired and nobody replaced him.

“We really had no one in that position to do it,” she said. “We think it's a good thing for the community and the police department to get connected again.”

More information about National Night Out is available at the municipal website. monroeville.pa.us.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

