New report says Gateway among Pa.'s best high schools for sports

A recent report ranks Gateway School District among Pennsylvania's top 50 high schools for sports.

The report, from Niche.com, placed Gateway at 35 out of 50. The district received an “A” for sports and an overall grade of “A-.”

The top spot went to Lower Merion School District in Ardmore, Delaware County.

Other Pittsburgh-area schools that made the list include Pine-Richland, North Allegheny, Penn Hills, Fox Chapel and Hempfield Area.

Gateway is sending 18 athletes on to Division I, II and III colleges and universities this year. Athletic Director Randy Rovesti said he is not surprised by making the list.

“There are 501 school districts (in Pennsylvania), so I would think that's something to be proud of,” Rovesti said of being on the statewide list. “We have great kids and great coaches.”

To compile the rankings, Niche used reviews from parents and students to determine the strengths of each school.

The Pittsburgh-based Niche compiles information to help families determine which neighborhoods and schools are best for them. For more information on how the rankings were established, visit the Niche website.

