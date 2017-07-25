Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

New report says Gateway among Pa.'s best high schools for sports
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 12:33 p.m.
Gateway Cheerleaders celebrate a fiest quarter touchdown at the Gateway vs Perry Traditional Academy football game Friday night, September 11. The Gators shut out Perry with a score of 49-0. Lillian DeDomenic | For Trib Total Media

Updated 38 minutes ago

A recent report ranks Gateway School District among Pennsylvania's top 50 high schools for sports.

The report, from Niche.com, placed Gateway at 35 out of 50. The district received an “A” for sports and an overall grade of “A-.”

The top spot went to Lower Merion School District in Ardmore, Delaware County.

Other Pittsburgh-area schools that made the list include Pine-Richland, North Allegheny, Penn Hills, Fox Chapel and Hempfield Area.

Gateway is sending 18 athletes on to Division I, II and III colleges and universities this year. Athletic Director Randy Rovesti said he is not surprised by making the list.

“There are 501 school districts (in Pennsylvania), so I would think that's something to be proud of,” Rovesti said of being on the statewide list. “We have great kids and great coaches.”

To compile the rankings, Niche used reviews from parents and students to determine the strengths of each school.

The Pittsburgh-based Niche compiles information to help families determine which neighborhoods and schools are best for them. For more information on how the rankings were established, visit the Niche website.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.