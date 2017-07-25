Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Four things to do in Monroeville this week.

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
Poor Yorik's Players will perform 'Much Ado About Nothing' Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. at Monroeville Community Park. Submitted

Looking for something to do this week? Here's a rundown of some local events in Monroeville:

Wednesday

• Monroeville Public Library at 4000 Campus Blvd. will host Baby and Me Storytime for ages infants to 2 years old at 10 a.m., Movers and Shakers Storytime for ages 2-3 years old at 11 a.m. and Time to Read Storytime for ages 3-5 years old at 1 p.m.

Storytime events are in the Children's Room and no registration is required. Call 412-372-0500.

Thursday

• A driving course for seniors will be available Thursday and Friday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Forbes Regional Hospital, 2570 Haymaker Road.

The PennDOT-approved sessions for those 55 and older cover how aging affects driving abilities and gives insight about today's roadways. Participants receive a minimum 5 percent discount on auto insurance for three years. Call 800-559-4880 or visit seniorsforsafedriving.com for more information and to register.

Friday

• Poor Yorick's Players will present “Much Ado About Nothing” as part of its Shakespeare in the Park series Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Tall Trees Amphitheater in Monroeville Community Park West, 2399 Tilbrook Road.

Admission is free. More information is available at pooryoricksplayers.org.

Saturday

• Monroeville Convention Center at 209 Mall Blvd. will host the Stamp Scrap Art Tour Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 20 vendors for rubber stamps, scrapbook and paper crafts will be on hand. Tickets are $7 at the door. Online ticket sales are closed.

Send event announcements to Michael DiVittorio at mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

