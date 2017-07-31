Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

St. Bernadette Parish will host festival in Monroeville

Joyce Hanz | Monday, July 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Rob Weiss, Emmalyn Whanger, 5, mom Stephanie Whanger, dad Ray Whanger and Kelsie Whanger, 3, catch beads tossed off the roof of the church hall by entertainer Dallas Marks at St. Bernadette Parish's annual summer festival on Friday night, Aug. 5, 2016. The festival ran Aug. 4-6 on the parish campus in Monroeville.

Updated 1 hour ago

St. Bernadette Parish is prepped for festival fun.

Its annual three-day summer festival kicks off Aug. 3 on parish grounds in Monroeville.

Raffles, games, rides, food, live entertainment, bingo and a flea market offer something for all ages.

The festival's goal is two-fold: to foster community unity and raise funds for the parish.

Last year's festival profits were more than $54,000, volunteer coordinator Matthew Valentine said.

“The best part of our festival is that it joins older and younger parishioners together (often working together in the same booth). Without the festival, these folks might never meet or get the chance to talk,” Valentine said. “This is our 12th year, and we've been very successful in building community within the church while at the same time raising funds to offset the parish debt.”

Father Tony Gargotta cooks up the popular Speedy Spuds each year, and organizers installed a new station that will alleviate long wait times for customers.

Visitors can nosh on festival food staples such as homemade hot sausage, cheeseburgers, pierogies, funnel cakes, pulled pork, walking tacos and kettle korn and wash it down with a beverage.

Children can play on five inflatable rides, including a 64-foot-long rock climb challenge.

Childrens' games include the cartoon wheel, basket brawl shootout, putt-putt golf, dunk-a-donut and others.

It takes about 300 volunteers to operate the festival, Valentine said.

“Our pastor offers a volunteer Mass on Saturday before the festival starts so these hard-working folks can sleep in on Sunday,” Valentine said.

Live entertainment offered nightly will include folk band The Barons on Thursday, Celtic/Irish and classic rock band Corned Beef and Curry on Friday and a returning festival favorite, country performer Dallas Marks, on Saturday.

The festival flea market held inside the Lourde's Center cafeteria draws visitors from far and wide.

More than 4,000 square feet await treasure hunters, and people come early, even paying an early-bird entrance fee to get first dibs, Valentine said.

Free parking is offered, and ride-all-night amusement passes are available.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.