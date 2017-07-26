Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Retailer At Home opens Monroeville store
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 5:39 p.m.
PR NEWSWIRE
At Home Logo (PRNewsFoto/At Home)

Updated 28 minutes ago

A Texas-based home décor store, At Home, has opened within walking distance to an existing Home Goods store in Monroeville.

The location at 120 Mall Plaza Boulevard is the sixth store in Pennsylvania and the third in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to a press release.

“We've been very well received in the Pittsburgh area and with the opening of this location, we have the market fully flanked so it's easy for all of our local customers to get to an At Home store, no matter where they live,” said At Home CEO Lee Bird.

The 95,000 square-foot store offers various home décor items and around 100 varieties of artificial Christmas trees.

The company, currently owns and operates 137 stores in 33 states. It is opening 25 new stores across the U.S. in 2017.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

