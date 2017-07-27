Monroeville court cases adjudicated

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville District Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Antoine Glenn Davis, 19, of Swissvale, on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of an unlicensed firearm, retail theft, possession of instruments of a crime, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of conspiracy. Charges filed July 7.

• Christian Mae Wheeler, 22, of Pittsburgh, on charges of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and retail theft. Charges filed June 18.

• Hayden Cherie Roach, 29, of Pittsburgh, on a charge of simple assault. The charge was filed June 18.

• Michael Mastorovich, 55, of Plum, on charges of driving under the influence and public drunkenness. Charges filed June 4.

• Faisal Alhaddad, 31, of Pitcairn, on charges of driving under the influence and several traffic violations. State police filed the charges May 8.

• Robert David Waratuke, 41, of Monroeville, on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and revocation of license to carry firearm. Charges filed March 19.