Gateway's mistake brings $17K to district

The Gateway School District made the mistake, but the Pennsylvania Department of Education will pay for it.

The education department owes Gateway about $17,000 because the district incorrectly reported the the number of non-public and charter school students it transported for three school years.

According to a Auditor General ‘s office performance audit released July 27, the district performed adequately in transportation operations, data integrity, bus driver requirements and school safety.

However, the report states, “the district undercounted the number of student trips to other schools.

By law, public schools are required to provide transportation for students who live in the district, but go to non-public or charter schools. The district is then reimbursed $385 for each student transported.

The audit said the district relied on a year-end, computer-generated report that did not provide an accurate picture of the students actually transported. According to the audit, the district underreported 83 non-public students over the three-year period. During the same time period, it over-reported charter school students by 39.

The audit recommended the district have one employee prepare the transportation data and another review the data. It made several other recommendations.

In its response contained in the report, Gateway said it has changed its tracking method as per the audit's recommendations.

According to this year's audit, the district had the same problem in the 2013 audit, resulting in an underpayment from PDE of $68,000.

