Monroeville arrests

Monroeville police filed the following charges last month:

Assault

• David Donofrio, 50, of Pitcairn, was charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct in connection with a July 3 incident along the 500 block of Center Avenue.

Drugs

• Chantelle Marie Brooks, 32, of Pittsburgh, was charged with possession of controlled substances in connection with a July 9 incident at Mosside Boulevard and Hillside Avenue.

• Michael Champion, 34, of Monroeville, was charged with possession of controlled substances and public drunkenness in connection with a July 11 incident along the 500 block of Broadway Boulevard.

• Camille Janee Cleveland, 22, of Monroeville, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, following a July 16 incident along the 2800 block of Broadway Boulevard.

• Joseph Joshua James, 24, of Pittsburgh, was charged with delivery of controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substances in connection with a July 20 incident along the 3900 block of William Penn Highway.

• Ronald Iscrupe, 36, of Blairsville, was charged with possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with a July 20 incident along the 3900 block of William Penn Highway.

• Dean Charles Friedel, 23, of Pittsburgh, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with a July 21 incident along the 4000 block of Monroeville Boulevard.

DUI

• Matthew Ansani, 51, of Plum, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license in connection with a July 5 incident at Route 22 and Lewis Drive.

• Jasmine Spell, 23, of Turtle Creek, was charged with driving under the influence following a July 10 incident along the 900 block of Broadway Boulevard.

Theft

• Christine Marie Hyatt, 32, of Pitcairn, was charged with retail theft and possession of instruments of a crime in connection with a July 4 incident along the 4500 block of Broadway Boulevard.

• Dianna Hardy-Forte, 18, of Pittsburgh, was charged with two counts of retail theft in connection with an April 30 incident along the 3600 block of William Penn Highway.

• Eric Swan, 30, of Pittsburgh, was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property in connection with a July 4 incident along the 300 block of Mall Circle Drive.

• Charla Brooks, 42, of Swissvale, was charged with theft of services in connection with a June 30 incident along the 3600 block of William Penn Highway.