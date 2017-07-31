Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Seismic testing on Monroeville's agenda for Thursday
Dillon Carr | Monday, July 31, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
Tribune-Review
Steve McCrossin, president of Precision Geophysical Inc., locates a geo-phone used for seismic testing.

Updated 31 minutes ago

Monroeville's council will consider regulating seismic testing this week.

“It will probably be the main topic,” Monroeville manager Tim Little said.

Residents can voice their concerns and council is expected to discuss on a proposal to regulate a company's efforts to “map” rock formations beneath Monroeville through seismic testing.

The ordinance will be discussed at the council's Citizens Night in council chambers at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Resident and founder of Sustainable Monroeville Elisa Beck hopes the ordinance is similar one Oakmont passed in July.

The law requires a company interested in seismic testing to obtain a non-refundable, $500 permit and limits when the company can perform the testing. “We need to have say about how, where and when they do this,” Beck said. “Right now, they're barging into our community and doing it.”

The Monroeville-based Huntley & Huntley Inc. has hired two Texas companies, Geokinetics and Cougar Land Services, to perform the testing. According to Monroeville's website, the testing has been delayed until the latter part of 2017.

A company spokesman has been quoted saying the process precedes Marcellus Shale development.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.