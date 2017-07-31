Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Gateway plans to discuss food safety
Dillon Carr | Monday, July 31, 2017, 7:21 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

There will be several topics considered during Tuesday's meeting of the Gateway School Board, including:

• A revision of the school's Food Safety Program to limit the shelf life of frozen meats, pasteurized processed American Cheese and dry goods.

The resolution limits the shelf life of frozen meats and dry goods from three years to one year, and cheese from one year to six months.

Four board members said during a June 6 meeting they thought the three-year shelf life was too long and as a result, the policy was banned.

• A vote to increase cafeteria food prices across the entire district. The proposed hike will include a la carte items, such as snack foods and beverages.

• A vote to award a milk bid to Turner Dairy Farms Inc.

• A vote on compensation and benefits for three newly hired school police officers, a resolution that was adopted in June.

• A vote on a press box window replacement at the High School Stadium for $37,254 and the installment of a glass enclosure at the front office counter at the high school for $6,932.

The session begins at 7 p.m. at the district's administrative building, 9000 Gateway Campus Boulevard in Monroeville.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

