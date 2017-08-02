Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Gateway to hire public relations firm
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 5:00 p.m.
Logo for Krakoff Communications Inc. (Facebook: Krakoff)

Updated 32 minutes ago

The Gateway School District plans to hire a public relations company to produce and distribute a bimonthly or quarterly magazine and an annual report.

Carnegie-based Krakoff Communications owner and founder Jeff Krakoff said the district needs a positive magazine due to the amount of negative media reports the district generates.

“I would say it's about 80 percent negative, and I think that's the news in general,” Krakoff told the school board Tuesday night. “So it's that much more important to basically, set, develop, maintain your own brand, your own identity, your own narrative.”

According to a proposal prepared by Krakoff, the cost to print and distribute 5,000 color magazines every quarter or every other month ranges from $6,700 to $10,800 per issue. The cost of the first will be roughly $7,900 to $12,000. The cost per issue will depend on how many pages the district wants and how often the magazine is printed.

Although the page format options range from 16 pages to 28, Krakoff said after Tuesday's meeting the district administration has decided on a 16-page format to be published three times during the school year.

A call to the superintendent seeking confirmation on those details went unreturned.

The annual report will either cost about $2,700 or $3,400, depending on the page format – 8-page or 12-page.

The board approved an agenda item for its Aug. 15 meeting to appropriate $25,000 for the magazine and annual report with Krakoff, who characterized the partnership as a good first step. The agency also offers media relations, website and social media support, advertising and communications plans.

“I think there's a whole lot we can do here, positively. I think a good first step is regular communication … there's no spin here. You have a lot of good stories, but they're not bubbling to the surface – definitely not through the media,” Krakoff said.

Krakoff Communications is affiliated with Stryker-Munley Group, a larger PR firm with offices in nine U.S. cities, including New York and the Silicon Valley. Krakoff works with the North Allegheny, Avonworth and South Fayette school districts in similar capacities, he said.

Superintendent William Short said he and board members decided to approach a PR agency six months ago.

“We thought it was important to bring in someone to collaborate with us,” Short said, adding he receives a “constant barrage” of emails from teachers in the district highlighting the good and positive things happening.

The board will vote on the PR contract at its Aug. 15 meeting.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.