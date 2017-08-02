Gateway to hire public relations firm

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Gateway School District plans to hire a public relations company to produce and distribute a bimonthly or quarterly magazine and an annual report.

Carnegie-based Krakoff Communications owner and founder Jeff Krakoff said the district needs a positive magazine due to the amount of negative media reports the district generates.

“I would say it's about 80 percent negative, and I think that's the news in general,” Krakoff told the school board Tuesday night. “So it's that much more important to basically, set, develop, maintain your own brand, your own identity, your own narrative.”

According to a proposal prepared by Krakoff, the cost to print and distribute 5,000 color magazines every quarter or every other month ranges from $6,700 to $10,800 per issue. The cost of the first will be roughly $7,900 to $12,000. The cost per issue will depend on how many pages the district wants and how often the magazine is printed.

Although the page format options range from 16 pages to 28, Krakoff said after Tuesday's meeting the district administration has decided on a 16-page format to be published three times during the school year.

A call to the superintendent seeking confirmation on those details went unreturned.

The annual report will either cost about $2,700 or $3,400, depending on the page format – 8-page or 12-page.

The board approved an agenda item for its Aug. 15 meeting to appropriate $25,000 for the magazine and annual report with Krakoff, who characterized the partnership as a good first step. The agency also offers media relations, website and social media support, advertising and communications plans.

“I think there's a whole lot we can do here, positively. I think a good first step is regular communication … there's no spin here. You have a lot of good stories, but they're not bubbling to the surface – definitely not through the media,” Krakoff said.

Krakoff Communications is affiliated with Stryker-Munley Group, a larger PR firm with offices in nine U.S. cities, including New York and the Silicon Valley. Krakoff works with the North Allegheny, Avonworth and South Fayette school districts in similar capacities, he said.

Superintendent William Short said he and board members decided to approach a PR agency six months ago.

“We thought it was important to bring in someone to collaborate with us,” Short said, adding he receives a “constant barrage” of emails from teachers in the district highlighting the good and positive things happening.

The board will vote on the PR contract at its Aug. 15 meeting.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.