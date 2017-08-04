Gateway school board divided over food storage policy revision

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A policy reducing the time food used in Gateway cafeterias can be kept in storage could end up costing a lot of money if adopted, the district's food director warned the school board this week.

“In my expert opinion we will most definitely suffer a deficit,” Martin Lorenzo said during a Tuesday board meeting. “And I'm not exaggerating … the numbers are pretty fresh. We just did inventory last week.”

Because he has the storage space, Lorenzo said he uses the U.S. Department of Agriculture's surplus commodity foods program to buy in bulk at low prices - from 50 to 100 percent less than wholesale — for roughly 15 to 20 percent of the district's food.

He would not be able to use the program and would be forced to buy smaller amounts at wholesale prices if the board reduces how long food can be stored before being thrown away, he said. He added that he would be forced to throw away “tens of thousands of dollars” worth of food now in storage if the revision is adopted next month.

The policy revision being considered would reduce the shelf life of frozen meats and dry goods from three years to one, and cheese from one year to six months. Superintendent William Short and Treasurer Paul Schott each said they were against revising the policy, which was adopted in June. Schott warned that adopting the stricter policy would be a bad business move.

But after a heated discussion, the board approved putting the revision on a 30 day public notice that is required before a vote to adopt.

The resolution to post the policy change from Vice President Valerie Warning passed with a 5-4 vote. Warning, Scott Williams, Steve O'Donnell, George Lapcevich and Stephanie Byrne gave yes votes, while Chad Stubenbort, John Ritter, Neal Nola and Mary Beth Cirucci dissented.

Stubenbort said to make up the deficit forecast by Lorenzo, the district will need to either cut staff, programs or raise taxes. Cirucci asked if Warning had a plan to cover the increased costs.

“I don't think we'll have to do anything,” Warning said.

Warning in June relayed complaints she had heard to the board about the district having moldy or expired food in storage. Allegheny County Health Department found no serious violations in two inspections following the complaints, but the board shortly after adopted the shelf life policy that is in place now.

Warning said she decided to propose the revision after talking with food directors in other districts. She said she wasn't ready to accept that a stricter policy would lead to higher costs.

“We don't know for sure, because we've never done it that way,” Warning said.

