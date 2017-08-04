Seismic testing draws waves of opposition in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville residents packed council chambers Thursday night and most had only one thing they wanted to talk about: seismic testing.

The overarching sentiment was against the process that the Monroeville-based Huntley & Huntley company is using throughout a 200-square-mile area to map subsurface rock formations before Marcellus shale drilling.

“While Monroeville does not have the legal ability to prohibit seismic (testing), we do have the ability, and responsibility to set forth conditions that govern seismic survey activity,” Elisa Beck read from a statement.

Beck is founder of Sustainable Monroeville, an environmental advocacy group.

Monroeville's solicitor, Robert Wratcher, has drafted an ordinance to regulate seismic testing. Council will vote to authorize to put up the ordinance for advertisement at its 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday. Municipal Manager Tim Little said the earliest council could vote to approve the ordinance would be Aug. 29.

Wratcher said the ordinance is similar to those passed in Oakmont and South Fayette. The law in Oakmont, adopted in July, requires a company interested in seismic testing to obtain a non-refundable $500 permit and limits when the company can perform the testing.

“We're here to protect you and we are going to do that,” Mayor Greg Erosenko said during the meeting. “Obviously, there isn't anybody on this council or this administration who doesn't want clean water, clean air, etcetera.”

Although residents approved of the proposed ordinance to regulate the seismic testing, the discussion quickly bled into anything related to Marcellus shale drilling, as many predicted the testing would lead to fracking in Monroeville.

However, Huntley & Huntley President Keith Mangini said seismic testing will not lead to fracking in Monroeville. He said the drilling method is not feasible in the municipality. Mangini and a company geologist, Ethan Shula, answered questions during the meeting and gave a 30-minute presentation before the public was allowed to comment on the matter.

Many comments made during the company's presentation were met with scoffs and jeers from the audience. Erosenko interjected several times to bring order to the meeting.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.