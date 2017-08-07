Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Thefts dominate Monroeville police calls last week

Mike Divittorio | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Monroeville Police Department responded to these complaints:

Animal problem

• College Park and Drexel drives, July 28.

• 4000 block of William Penn Highway, July 29.

• 700 block of Brinton Avenue and 4100 block of William Penn Highway, July 30.

• 200 block of McMasters Drive, Aug. 1.

Assault

• 4000 block of William Penn Highway, July 28.

Drug activity

• 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard, July 29.

• 200 block of Cedar Drive, July 31.

• 4300 block of Northern Pike, Aug. 2.

• 4100 block of Ivanhoe Drive, Aug. 3.

Hit and run

• 3800 block of William Penn Highway, 3500 block of William Penn Highway, and Haymaker Road and Clover Drive July 27.

• 2100 block of Mosside Boulevard and 4100 block of Ivanhoe Drive, July 29.

• 1700 block of Golden Mile Highway, July 31.

• 3600 block of William Penn Highway, Aug. 1.

• 3900 block of William Penn Highway, Aug. 2.

Suspicious activity

• 4100 block of William Penn Highway and 2000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, July 27.

• 100 block of Glenwood Drive, 400 block of Routh Street, 1100 block of Fox Hill Drive, 100 block of Glenwood Drive and 600 block of Winterberry Road, July 29.

• 700 block of Brookside Drive abd 4400 block of Gateway Drive, July 30.

• 4100 block of Ivanhoe Drive, Aug. 1.

• 200 block of Cambridge Square Drive, Aug. 2.

Theft

• 3600 block of William Penn Highway and 700 Beatty Road, July 27.

• 600 block of Mall Circle Drive and 100 block of Mall Circle Drive, July 28.

• 700 block of Lincoln Avenue, 2600 block of Washington Street and 1200 block of Old Concord Drive, July 29.

• 3600 block of William Penn Highway, July 30.

• 5000 block of William Penn Highway and 3600 block of William Penn Highway, July 31.

• 400 block of Eden Drive and 4600 block of Old William Penn Highway, Aug. 1.

• 400 block of Mall Circle Drive, 300 block of Mall Boulevard, 600 block of Beatty Road and 100 block of Mall Circle Drive, Aug. 2

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.