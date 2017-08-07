Thefts dominate Monroeville police calls last week
Updated 2 hours ago
The Monroeville Police Department responded to these complaints:
Animal problem
• College Park and Drexel drives, July 28.
• 4000 block of William Penn Highway, July 29.
• 700 block of Brinton Avenue and 4100 block of William Penn Highway, July 30.
• 200 block of McMasters Drive, Aug. 1.
Assault
• 4000 block of William Penn Highway, July 28.
Drug activity
• 2700 block of Mosside Boulevard, July 29.
• 200 block of Cedar Drive, July 31.
• 4300 block of Northern Pike, Aug. 2.
• 4100 block of Ivanhoe Drive, Aug. 3.
Hit and run
• 3800 block of William Penn Highway, 3500 block of William Penn Highway, and Haymaker Road and Clover Drive July 27.
• 2100 block of Mosside Boulevard and 4100 block of Ivanhoe Drive, July 29.
• 1700 block of Golden Mile Highway, July 31.
• 3600 block of William Penn Highway, Aug. 1.
• 3900 block of William Penn Highway, Aug. 2.
Suspicious activity
• 4100 block of William Penn Highway and 2000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, July 27.
• 100 block of Glenwood Drive, 400 block of Routh Street, 1100 block of Fox Hill Drive, 100 block of Glenwood Drive and 600 block of Winterberry Road, July 29.
• 700 block of Brookside Drive abd 4400 block of Gateway Drive, July 30.
• 4100 block of Ivanhoe Drive, Aug. 1.
• 200 block of Cambridge Square Drive, Aug. 2.
Theft
• 3600 block of William Penn Highway and 700 Beatty Road, July 27.
• 600 block of Mall Circle Drive and 100 block of Mall Circle Drive, July 28.
• 700 block of Lincoln Avenue, 2600 block of Washington Street and 1200 block of Old Concord Drive, July 29.
• 3600 block of William Penn Highway, July 30.
• 5000 block of William Penn Highway and 3600 block of William Penn Highway, July 31.
• 400 block of Eden Drive and 4600 block of Old William Penn Highway, Aug. 1.
• 400 block of Mall Circle Drive, 300 block of Mall Boulevard, 600 block of Beatty Road and 100 block of Mall Circle Drive, Aug. 2