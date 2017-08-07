Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

District Judge cases for week of Aug. 5

Mike Divittorio | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 1:36 p.m.

Updated 47 minutes ago

Monroeville District Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Sarah Jean Smith, 29, of New Stanton on charges of accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property and reckless driving. Charges filed March 19.

• Ashley Cole Buford, 37, of Homestead on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The charge was filed May 19.

• Albert Jennings III, 38, of Wilkinsburg on a charge of receiving stolen property. The charge was filed July 14.

• Shannon Kelly Lynch, 34, of Bethel Park on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence. State police filed the charges May 3.

Waived preliminary hearing

• Michael Lamont Coleman-Haynes, 25, of Pittsburgh on a charge of unsworn falsification to authorities. The charge was filed on May 16.

• Nathaniel Paul Nelson, 61, of Pittsburgh on charges of materially false written statement and unsworn falsification to authorities. Charges filed May 21.

• James Carrington, 57, of Pittsburgh on four cases involving charges of access device used to obtain property/service and theft. Charges filed July 1, 10 and 11.

