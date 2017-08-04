Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Monroeville

Kids have a blast at Monroeville's Night Out

Mike Divittorio | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 1:39 p.m.
Monroeville police and volunteer fire departments hosted National Night Out at Community Park last week. Mason Binnix checks out the driver's seat in Monroeville's 'big' fire truck.
Cameryn Skaggs, 8, executes the 'Perfect PushUp' at the U.S. Army booth during National Night Out at Monroeville Community Park on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Isaac Hopkinson, 2, had great fun 'steering' the John Deere Jeep on display during National Night Out at Monroeville Community Park on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
'Hey, dad, what does this do?' says Desmond Lagorga, 2, at the National Night Out event hosted by Monroeville police and fire departments on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Desmond Lagorga, 2, and his sister, Lena, 3, are curious about the aparatus on the side of the fire engine on display during National Night Out at Monroeville Community Park on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.

Monroeville police brought back National Night Out after a five year break and you can see by the photos that the kids loved it.

The event, which was established by the National Association of Town Watch, began 34 years ago with residents leaving their porch lights on. Over the years, it has become a block party.

The event sponsored by Monroeville police and fire departments was in the Community Park on Aug. 1. The event nationally is always celebrated the first Tuesday in August and is designed to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

