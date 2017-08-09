Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Photo gallery: St. Bernadette Festival

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 3:39 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
The lack of power at the St. Bernadette's Festival didn't stop Shannon Artuhevich of Penn Hills from checking out items at the flea market; she just used her cell phone flashlight.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Rick MacMurchy (lef) and Chuck Rosko are shown slicing up a fresh batch of French fried potatoes during the event in Monroeville, August 2017.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Rachel Luteran, 15, and Prena Manocha try their luck at the chuck-a-luck wheel at the St. Bernadette's Festival in Monroeville, August 2017.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Cameron Patalsky, 9, with his giant green lizard he won at the pick-a-ticket booth at the St. Bernadette Festival in Monroeville, August 2017.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Dallas Marks headlined the live entertainment during St. Bernadette's Annual Festival last Saturday night, August 5, 2017 in Monroeville.

Updated 1 hour ago

Heavy storms last Friday knocked out the power at the annual St. Bernadette's Church Festival in Monroeville, but that didn't seem to keep people from having a good time. The annual event took place August 3-5, and featured food, fun, games and entertainment.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.