Monroeville

Band camp signals start of new season at Gateway

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 9:24 a.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
High school band camps are officially underway throughout the area. The Gateway Marching Band, under the direction of James Hoeltje, will be spending time before the start of classes on Aug. 24 learning dozens of drills and scores of music for the new school year.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Junior Naomi Fry of the Gateway Color Guard practices a routine during band camp Friday, Aug. 11.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Junior Sarah Gallagher practices during band camp at Gateway High School on Friday, Aug. 11.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Junior Jessica Beam of the Gateway Color Guard practices a routine during band camp, Friday, Aug. 11.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Gateway High School students at band camp that opened last week.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Senior Tom Obusek practices at Gateway High School's band camp that started last week.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Percussion staff and alumni Mara Ritzel, Kelly McMasters and Sean McMasters at Gateway High School band camp on Friday, Aug. 11.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Junior Livia Chase toots her horn during band camp at Gateway High School, Friday, Aug. 11.

Updated 8 minutes ago

Gateway High School is one of many in the region holding band camp before the start of fall classes.

The Gateway Marching Band, under the direction of James Hoeltje, will be spending a lot of time learning dozens of drills and scores of music during camp.

The school year starts Aug. 24 for students in the Gateway district.

